Stormers to Face Cy Young Winner Today in Game 1 of Doubleheader

Published on April 26, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







Trevor Bauer, the 2020 National League Cy Young Award winner, will make his second Atlantic League start for the Long Island Ducks today at Penn Medicine Park.

The game is scheduled for 1:30 PM. Followed by game 2 of the doubleheader.

The right-hander won 83 games for Arizona, Cleveland, Cincinnati and the LA Dodgers over a 10-year span from 2012-21. He was an All-Star for Cleveland in 2018, posting a 12-6 record and 2.21 ERA. Two years later, in the pandemic shortened 2020 campaign, he dazzled for Cincinnati, going 5-4 with a 1.73 ERA in 11 starts. Bauer allowed only 41 hits in 73 innings while striking out 100 hitters.

He last appeared in a Major League game on June 28, 2021. The California native has pitched in Japan and Mexico over the last three years in his attempt to return to the Major Leagues.







Atlantic League Stories from April 26, 2026

Stormers to Face Cy Young Winner Today in Game 1 of Doubleheader - Lancaster Stormers

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