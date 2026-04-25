Saturday Game Postponed by Rain

Published on April 25, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







Saturday evening's scheduled contest between the Lancaster Stormers and Long Island Ducks at Penn Medicine Park has been postponed due to rain. It will be made up as part of a single admission doubleheader Sunday afternoon. The first game will begin at 1:30. Both games are slated for seven innings.

Left-hander Quinton Martinez and right-hander Noah Bremer are the scheduled starting pitchers for the Stormers. Former National League Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer will start the opener for Long Island. Right-hander Michael Dominguez is ticketed to start the second.

Tickets are available through lancasterstormers.com. Fans may also follow the action on HomeTeam Network/Dugout TV. Subscribing to the channel is available through lancasterstormers.com under the Game Center heading.







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