Revs and Boxcars Rained Out

Published on April 25, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(Hagerstown, Md.): Saturday evening's scheduled game between the York Revolution (2-2) and Hagerstown Flying Boxcars (3-1) at Meritus Park has been postponed due to rain. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Sunday afternoon beginning at 2 p.m. with a pair of seven-inning games on tap.

The Revs will look to even the series on Sunday after dropping their first road game of the season, 8-5 on Friday night. RHP Nicholas Regalado is scheduled to start the opener with RHP Jack Nedrow slated for the second game.

Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, the York Revolution app, and Home Team Network / Dugout TV beginning at 1:40 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from April 25, 2026

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