Gastonia Batters Rockers Pen
Published on April 25, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)
High Point Rockers News Release
GASTONIA, N.C. - The High Point Rockers were sitting with a comfortable 6-2 lead over Gastonia in the bottom of the fifth when the Ghost Peppers came to life, scoring 12 unanswered runs and going on to take an 18-8 win over the Rockers Saturday night at CaroMont Health Park.
The Rockers now sit at 2-3 on the season while Gastonia improved to 3-2.
With former MLB starter David Hess on the mound, the Rockers jumped to a quick 2-0 lead when Murphy Stehly homered with one on in the first. Nate Scantlin led off the bottom of the first with a solo homer for the Peppers. High Point added a solo run in the second on an RBI single from Bryson Parks but Gastonia added a single run of its own in the bottom of the second as High Point led 3-2.
Braxton Davidson mashed the first of his two home runs on the night with one aboard in the third as High Point took a 5-2 advantage, a lead that grew to 6-2 in the fourth on Aidan Brewer's RBI single off the wall.
Hess pitched into the fifth and left with a 6-2 lead and two men on base. Reliever Ryan Chasse (L, 0-1) allowed a pair of RBI hits as Gastonia tied the game 6-6 after five.
The Peppers put up eight runs in the sixth off three High Point relievers to surge to a 14-6 lead.
Davidson homered with nobody aboard in the seventh to cut the margin to 14-7.
Hess went 4.1 innings and allowed five hits and just three earned runs in his first start of the season.
Gastonia's Mark Moclair (1-0) earned the win.
The two clubs meet in the series finale at 1 pm on Sunday afternoon at CaroMont Health Park.
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