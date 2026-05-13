Rockers Hold off Lancaster Rally

Published on May 12, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







LANCASTER, Pa. - The High Point Rockers tied a season-high with three home runs and withstood a late Lancaster rally to post a 5-3 win over the Stormers at Penn Medicine Park on Tuesday night in the first game of a six-game series.

The Rockers were cruising along with a 5-1 lead in the eighth before the Stormers loaded the bases against reliever Xander Hamilton but were only able to score a single run. In the top of the ninth, Alec Barger struck out the lead-off hitter, Jalen Battles before going 3-0 on Jeremy Arocho. Barger left with an injury forcing the Rockers to bring in Daniel Blair. Blair allowed a double and a walk but struck out Nick Lucky with the tying run on base to earn the save and preserve the win.

The Rockers are now 11-8 on the season while Lancaster falls to 10-9. Southern Maryland, at 13-6, continue to lead the Atlantic League's South Division with the Rockers in second place, two games back.

The Rockers took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Max Viera belted his third home run of the year off Lancaster starter Luke Albright (L, 1-2). Lancaster answered back in the bottom half of the inning when Jake Thompson hit a solo homer off High Point starter David Hess (W, 1-0) to tie the game at 1-1.

Viera's second homer, leading off the fourth, staked the Rockers to a 2-1 lead.

High Point added to its run total in the fifth when Albright allowed a lead-off single to Troy Schreffler and then walked D.J. Burt and Aidan Brewer to load the bases. Anthony Servideo's fly ball to left became a sac fly when Schreffler slid into home ahead of the tag for a 3-1 High Point advantage. After Albright walked Viera to re-load the bases, the Stormers turned to Ronnie Voacolo who induced a 4-6-3 double play ball from Alex Dickerston to escape the inning.

The Rockers lead grew to 4-1 in the top of the sixth when Ethan Skender doubled in the right-center gap and scored on a single to center by Schreffler. When Braxton Davidson homered in the eighth, the Rockers took a 5-1 lead.

Ryan Chasse relieved Hess in the sixth and kept the Rockers ahead with 1.2 scoreless innings. Hess went 5.1 innings and held the Stormers to three hits and one run while walking four and striking out five.

Game two of the six-game series will take place on Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. at Penn Medicine Park. The Rockers will send right-hander Fin Del Bonta-Smith (0-1, 3.12) to the mound to face Stormer lefty Quinton Martinez (1-1, 4.38). Rocker fans can follow the action live on HomeTeamLive.com (DugoutTV) or the audio broadcast on the free app MixLR.

NOTES: Viera had the first two-homer game of his professional career and the first by a Rocker since Ben Aklinski hit a pair vs. Charleston on Aug. 29, 2025. .. The Rockers tied a season-high with three home runs. .. Aidan Brewer's sacrifice bunt in the ninth was the first sac bunt of the year for the Rockers.







Atlantic League Stories from May 12, 2026

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