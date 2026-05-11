Long Balls Hurt Rockers Sunday

Published on May 10, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - The York Revolution struck for three home runs and an early 5-1 lead before going on to beat the High Point Rockers 9-2 on Sunday afternoon at Truist Point.

The loss drops the Rockers to 10-8 on the year, two games behind South Division-leading Southern Maryland at 12-6.

With the game scoreless in the second, York's Mike Rosario launched a two-run homer off High Point starter Matt Solter (L, 1-3) for a 2-0 Revolution lead.

The Rockers answered back in the third when Troy Schreffler singled, stole second, and scored on an RBI single from Max Viera.

A three-run from Jackson Ross in the fourth put the Revs up 5-1 Brandon Lewis put the Revs up 8-1 after five innings. Solter allowed eight runs on six hits with four strikeouts in his 4.1 innings of work.

High Point pushed across their second run in the seventh on a Nick Longhi walk, singles from D.J. Burt and Schreffler with Ethan Skender earning the RBI on a fielder's choice.

York reliever Shane Gray earned the win with two innings of one-hit relief. The Revs' starter, Chris Vallimont, allowed just four hits and nary a walk in striking out six in his four innings of work.

Alex Dickerson and Schreffler each collected a pair of hits for the Rockers.

The Rockers will enjoy an off-day on Monday before embarking on a six-game road trip to visit the Lancaster Stormers in Lancaster, Pa. First pitch on Tuesday night is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from May 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.