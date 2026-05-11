Rock Extends Hit Streak to 12 as Legends Drop Series Finale to Lancaster, 4-2

Published on May 10, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, KY - The Lexington Legends dropped the finale of their six-game series against the Lancaster Stormers by a final score of 4-2 on Sunday afternoon at Legends Field.

Lancaster used one big swing in the top of the third inning to take control of the game, as Tyler Miller connected on a grand slam off Lexington starter Conner Greene to give the Stormers a 4-0 lead.

The Legends answered immediately in the bottom half of the inning when Jackson Feltner launched a solo home run to left field, his fourth homer of the season, cutting the deficit to 4-1.

Lexington added another run in the fourth inning after Brenden Dixon doubled and later scored on a Dylan Rock RBI double to make it a 4-2 ballgame. Rock's hit also extended his hitting streak to 12 consecutive games.

Dixon led the Legends offensively with a 2-for-4 afternoon at the plate, while Feltner and Rock each drove in a run.

Greene suffered the loss despite striking out three batters over three innings of work. The Lexington bullpen kept the game within reach the rest of the afternoon, as Simon Gregersen, Zach Murray, Carson Lambert, and Wilber Perez combined for six scoreless innings while allowing just four hits.

Lancaster starter Jason Bollman earned the victory after allowing two runs over six innings, while Billy Sullivan recorded his third save of the season.

With the loss, Lexington moves to 9-9 on the season.

The Legends will now hit the road Tuesday as they travel to Charleston for a six-game divisional series against the Charleston Dirty Birds.







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