Pitching Prevails As Stormers Gain Sweep

Published on May 10, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







Professional rookie Jason Bollman outdueled former Major Leaguer Connor Greene on Sunday afternoon as the Lancaster Stormers earned a series split with a 4-2 victory over the Lexington Legends at Legends Field.

The win moved the Stormers into sole possession of second place in the North, two games behind the soaring Hagerstown Flying Boxcars.

Bollman (1-0) tossed six innings, allowing four hits and two runs. He walked one and struck out four in facing the Legends for the second time in the series. It was his first quality start.

Meanwhile, the Stormers vexed Greene (2-1) for three innings with a steady stream of two-strike foul balls that ran up the right-hander's pitch count.

Those efforts finally bore fruit in the third inning. David Smith led off with a sinking liner into center and was forced at second on Scott Kelly's bunt. Jeremy Arocho lined a single down the left side, chasing Kelly to third, and Jake Thompson walked to load the bases. Tyler Miller, after a lengthy battle, unloaded a grand slam to the party deck in right for a 4-0 lead.

Lancaster only got two runners to scoring position the rest of the game.

Lexington fought back with a leadoff home run by Jackson Feltner in the bottom of the third and brought the tying run to the plate against Bollman in the fourth on back-to-back doubles by Brenden Dixon and Dylan Rock. After a mound visit by pitching coach Mark Johnson, the Peoria, Illinois resident got a ground out and strike out to close out the threat.

He was never again in serious danger.

Matt Stil and Andrew Schultz each pitched a perfect inning to hold the lead. Billy Sullivan issued a one-out walk to Dylan Rock before getting consecutive grounders to Arocho at short to end the afternoon for his second save.

The Stormers will host the High Point Rockers on Tuesday at 6:45. Lancaster will send Luke Albright (1-1) to the mound against Rockers righty David Hess. Fans may tune into the game on HTN/Dugout TV at 6:35.

NOTES: Miller's grand slam was his first hit in 18 at bats in a day game...He added a single in the seventh...Arocho had five hits in the final two games of the series...Lancaster's eight hits was the lowest team total of the series...Schultz has 14 strikeouts in 7.2 innings...The Stormers and Lexington have split their season series, 3-3, for the third straight year.







Atlantic League Stories from May 10, 2026

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