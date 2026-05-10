McDaniel Contract Purchased by Twins

Published on May 10, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







WALDORF, MD - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs utility player Quinn McDaniel had his contract purchased by the Minnesota Twins in a deal that was announced today.

McDaniel is the third member of the 2026 Blue Crabs to have his contract purchased by an affiliated organization, joining starting pitcher Jordan Carr (Houston Astros) and infielder Jamari Baylor (New York Mets). The three contracts purchased by an MLB team are the most in a season since 2023, reaching that mark in just three weeks.

Through 14 games with Southern Maryland this season, McDaniel hit .365 with two doubles, two triples, seven RBI, six walks, and 15 runs scored. He also stole nine bases without being caught. When his contract was purchased, he led the team in batting average, triples, runs, and stolen bases.

"I'm excited our guys are getting so much well-deserved attention from MLB organizations," said Blue Crabs manager Brett Jodie. "Quinn McDaniel was definitely deserving of an opportunity and the Twins grabbed him. Quinn is extremely athletic and plays multiple positions well. He is a force at the plate and made some great adjustments to handle all pitches. We are thrilled he gets to move on and look forward to what he does in the Twins organization. We will miss him in the clubhouse and on the field but this is what it is all about. We're very happy for Quinn!"

The 23-year-old was originally selected by the San Francisco Giants in the fifth round, 153rd overall, in the 2023 MLB Draft out of the University of Maine.

Prior to joining the Blue Crabs for the 2026 season, McDaniel spent three seasons in the Giants organization, reaching High-A Eugene. He appeared in 253 games, batting .234 with 28 home runs, 121 RBI, and 62 stolen bases. During his 2023 junior season at Maine, he led the Black Bears to an America East Conference Championship and set a conference record with 60 walks in 53 games.

He joins the likes of recent Blue Crabs who have had their contracts purchased such as Issac Mattson (MLB, PIT), Payton Eeles (AAA, BAL), and John Taylor (AA, TEX).

McDaniel is the 80th player in franchise history to have their contract purchased by another professional organization, and the 53rd to return to affiliated baseball.

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs have been proud members of the Atlantic League since 2008, the third-longest tenured team in the league. With a proud tradition of success on and off the field, many players have found a home while playing in front of Crustacean Nation, the nickname for the Blue Crabs' avid fanbase. A host of former Major Leaguers have played for the Blue Crabs, including Chien-Ming Wang, Pat Mahomes Sr., and team legend Daryl Thompson. Many players have also made it to the Major Leagues after playing with Southern Maryland, including Isaac Mattson of the Pittsburgh Pirates. 2026 marks the 18th season of Blue Crabs baseball at Regency Furniture Stadium, where Clawsome Times Await.







Atlantic League Stories from May 10, 2026

McDaniel Contract Purchased by Twins - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

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