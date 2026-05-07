Lexington Native Tyler Guilfoil Returns Home to Start for the Legends Tonight

Published on May 7, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, KY - The hometown spotlight will shine brightly tonight at Legends Field as Lexington native Tyler Guilfoil takes the mound as the starting pitcher for the Lexington Legends.

A graduate of Lafayette High School, Guilfoil continued his collegiate baseball career at Lipscomb University before later pitching for the University of Kentucky.

Following his collegiate career, Guilfoil was selected in the eighth round of the MLB Draft by the Houston Astros and worked his way through the organization, reaching as high as Triple-A during his professional career.

Now, the Lexington native returns home to pitch professionally in front of family, friends, and the community where his baseball journey began.

Guilfoil enters Thursday's matchup with eight strikeouts across 5.2 innings pitched this season as the Legends look to extend their win streak to four straight games. Lexington enters tonight's contest with an 8-6 record on the year.

"Tyler's story is one that a lot of young players in Central Kentucky can look up to," said Justin Ferrarella. "From Lafayette High School to the SEC, getting drafted by the Astros, and climbing all the way to Triple-A, he's earned everything that's come his way. Having a hometown player like Tyler take the mound for the Legends is special for our organization and our fans."

Fans will have the opportunity to welcome one of Lexington's own back to the mound tonight at Legends Field as Guilfoil makes his hometown start for the Legends. Tonight's game also features Nurse Appreciation Night presented by Medical Career and Technical College and Thirsty Thursday featuring $2 ice cold beers courtesy of Miller Lite. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 PM.

Fans unable to attend tonight's game can catch Guilfoil's start and stream every Legends game all season long, both home and away, on DugoutTV through HomeTeam Network by visiting app.hometeamlive.com/leagues/196

For tickets, promotions, and more information, visit Lexington Legends.







Atlantic League Stories from May 7, 2026

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