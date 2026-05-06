McCarthy Walks It off as Legends Win Wild 9-8 Thriller over Stormers

Published on May 6, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - The Lexington Legends found a way yet again Wednesday afternoon at Legends Field, rallying late to defeat the Lancaster Stormers 9-8 in dramatic walk off fashion in front of a crowd of 3,200 during the club's second Education Day game of the season.

With the win, the Legends improved to 8-6 on the year and extended their current win streak to three straight games.

After watching a five-run lead disappear late, Ryan McCarthy delivered the game winner in the bottom of the ninth inning with a two-run walk off home run to right field, lifting Lexington to another dramatic victory.

The Legends jumped on the board in the second inning before Brenden Dixon crushed a two-run homer in the third to extend the lead to 3-1. Dixon finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs, two walks, and scored twice.

Lexington appeared to take control in the fifth inning, scoring four runs to stretch the advantage to 7-2. Jackson Feltner ripped a two-run double, while Mikey Kane added another RBI during the rally. The Legends also stayed aggressive on the bases throughout the afternoon, stealing six bases in the win.

Lancaster battled back behind solo home runs from Jake Thompson and Evan Ulrich before scoring three runs in the eighth inning to take an 8-7 lead. Jeremy Arocho and Thompson each delivered key RBI hits during the Stormers rally.

McCarthy had the final answer.

After a hit batter with one out in the ninth inning, McCarthy launched a towering two-run walk-off home run to right field, sending the Legends dugout sprinting onto the field in celebration.

Lexington scored nine runs on just six hits thanks to 11 walks drawn from Stormers pitching.

Jimmy Loper made the start for Lexington, allowing four runs over six innings. Carson Lambert earned the victory out of the bullpen after striking out four batters across the final 1.1 innings.

The Legends and Stormers will continue their series Thursday night at Legends Field. Thursday's game will feature Thirsty Thursday presented by Miller Lite with ice-cold beers starting at $2 along with Nurse Appreciation Night courtesy of Medical Career & Technical College.







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