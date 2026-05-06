Lewis Launches Three of Revs' Five Homers in Opener at High Point

Published on May 6, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(High Point, NC): Brandon Lewis became the fifth player in York Revolution history to bash three home runs in a game as the Revs blasted five total long balls on Tuesday night. The bad news is that it came in an 8-6 defeat to the Rockers in the opener of their six-game series at Truist Point.

Lewis' three-homer game is the second of his pro career as he also performed the trick on August 10, 2019 vs Idaho Falls during his rookie season as a Dodgers prospect with Ogden. He joins Ian Bladergroen (2010), Telvin Nash (2019), Melky Mesa (2019), and Matt McDermott (2024) as the only five players in Revs history to accomplish the feat.

Nick Dunn and Mike Rosario also socked opposite field homers as the Revs totaled seven hits, all for extra bases, a franchise record for hits in a game without tallying a single.

It was an uphill battle for the Revs after a long travel day as High Point quickly struck for two in the first.

Anthony Servideo worked a leadoff walk and Max Viera (4-for-5, two doubles, three RBI) got started on his big night with an RBI double to left center. Viera came home on a throwing error on the next play as High Point quickly led 2-0.

Lewis provided the answer in the second, slamming a two-run homer to left, his first of the night.

High Point took advantage of a pair of two-out walks in the third as Ethan Skender smacked a two-run single to left, breaking the tie with the Rockers leading 4-2.

Lewis connected on another dinger, a solo shot to left in the fourth bringing York within 4-3.

Revs starter Jack Nedrow (0-1) was lifted with two aboard in the fourth, and Viera extended the lead with a two-run double to right center against reliever Shane Gray. Nick Longhi added an RBI single to left as the lead expanded to 7-3.

Dunn drove his second homer of the year on a shot to left center with two outs in the sixth making it a 7-4 game.

Josh Wolf and Hunter Parsons induced double play grounders in scoreless fifth and sixth innings, respectively, out of the Revs bullpen, and Denny Bentley retired the side in order in the seventh.

High Point tacked on an insurance run with two outs in the eighth as Longhi snuck an RBI single through the middle.

Dunn's homer was the Revs' only hit from the fifth inning until there were two outs in the ninth when Lewis made history, cranking his third of the night on a drive to deep left. Rosario followed with the Revs' second set of back-to-back homers on the season and Austin Bates walked to bring the tying run to the plate, but Zach Vennaro coaxed a game-ending strikeout as the Rockers survived.

Notes: York's five homers establish a season-high, matching their high mark from 2025 which they set three times last season. The meeting was the first between the two teams since October 1, 2025 when the Revs defeated the Rockers in Game 4 of the Atlantic League Championship Series at Truist Point to claim their fifth title. High Point has won four straight and is tied for first place in the South Division at 8-5. Lewis' multi-homer game is the ninth of his pro career and first with York; he now has a league-leading 11 extra-base hits as he is tied for the league lead with five homers. Bates threw out an attempting base stealer in the second and picked off a runner at third base in the third; he has now thrown out three attempting base stealers and has picked off four runners this season including two at third base. The opponent has scored first in nine of 13 games against the Revs this season; the Revs are just 2-7 in those games. The Revs fall to 0-4 in series openers (5-4 after).

Next: York righty Rhett Kouba (0-2, 5.00) faces High Point righty David Hess (0-0, 4.32) on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, the York Revolution app, and Home Team Network / Dugout TV beginning at 6:15 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from May 6, 2026

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