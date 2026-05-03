Pitchers' Duel Goes Sideways as Peppers Pull Away Late

Published on May 2, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







York, PA: The York Revolution received a strong second start from Nick Mikolajchak but the Gastonia Ghost Peppers erupted for a big eighth inning as the Revs dropped Saturday's contest, 10-2 on a cold, blustery evening at WellSpan Park.

Mikolajchak allowed just two runs (one earned) in a career-high 5.1 innings while tying his career-high with six strikeouts and walking just one.

Devonte Brown cracked an opposite field two-run homer to right center in the bottom of the second as his third homer of the week handed the Revs a 2-1 lead but they were unable to score the rest of the night.

Mikolajchak retired nine straight until a one-out single to right by Eddy Leon in the top of the fifth. After advancing on a wild pitch, Leon scored on Jack Reinheimer's soft poke up the middle that barely reached the outfield, tying the game at 2-2.

Gastonia's only other run against the Revs' starter came in the second when an error and a pair of seeing eye hits loaded the bases and a walk to Hudson Haskin forced in a run. Mikolajchak rebounded quickly, striking out the final two of the inning to limit the damage.

The Revs were unable to solve lefty Ethan Lindow (1-0) who kept them off balance while making good use of his changeup throughout his seven innings. He walked just one and struck out five and did not allow more than one hit in any inning as the Revs were unable to mount any rallies.

Shawn Rapp handled 1.2 scoreless innings out of the Revs bullpen as the game remained deadlocked at 2-2 into the eighth.

Reinheimer set the table in the eighth, capping an 11-pitch battle with reliever Hunter Parsons (0-1) by flicking a leadoff single into right. A pair of walks loaded the bases with one out, and Chris Proctor nubbed a soft infield single against southpaw Denny Bentley to push home the go-ahead run. Second baseman Ben Blackwell attempted a desperate glove-hand flip toward first resulting in an error as a second run scored on the play. With two outs, Leon delivered the backbreaking blow by cranking a grand slam to left as the six-run inning buried the Revs in an 8-2 hole.

Trendon Craig added a two-run homer to left center off reliever Ryan Shreve in the ninth.

Nick Horvath handled the final two innings in scoreless fashion out of the Gastonia bullpen as the Ghost Peppers used just two pitchers on the night.

Notes: Austin Bates picked off his second runner in as many nights and third of the season, nailing Leon at first base in the top of the seventh. Both teams had runners doubled off on fly balls in the sixth inning. With nine hits over the final two innings, Gastonia tallied 15 hits on the night, the most against the Revs this season. The Revs have dropped four of the first five games in the six-game series, the only meetings between the two teams this season.

Next: York (4-7) looks to salvage Sunday's finale against Gastonia (7-4) as LHP Braden Scott (1-1) faces RHP Spencer Adams (1-0) at 1 pm. It is Celebration of Abilities Day presented by PENN-MAR Human Services, Sunday Funday by Weis Markets, and Sheetz Customer Appreciation Night. There is also a Pappy's Q BBQ Picnic. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.







Atlantic League Stories from May 2, 2026

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