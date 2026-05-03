Ducks Host Frank Boulton Appreciation Night

Published on May 2, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







Central Islip, NY - The Long Island Ducks hosted "Frank Boulton Appreciation Night" at Fairfield Properties Ballpark on Saturday before a sellout crowd of 6,146.

The night featured a pregame ceremony honoring Boulton, who created the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball 28 years ago and founded the Long Island Ducks in 2000. The ceremony featured remarks from several distinguished guests, including Atlantic League President Rick White, REV Entertainment President Sean Decker, Ducks President/Chief Business Officer Michael Pfaff and Ex-Wife of Bud Harrelson, representing the Harrelson family, Kim Battaglia.

White announced during the ceremony that the Atlantic League Championship Trophy will be officially known as the Frank Boulton Championship Trophy from this point forward. He also presented Boulton with a custom portrait on behalf of the league. Decker presented Boulton with a check for a donation in the amount of $10,000 to be presented to The Boulton Center for the Performing Arts in Bay Shore. Pfaff presented Boulton with a gold ring in recognition of Boulton's previous induction into the Suffolk Sports Hall of Fame.

Boulton, accompanied by his wife, Karen, daughter, Morgan, and son-in-law, Matt, spoke to the crowd as well and received a loud ovation at the conclusion of the ceremony. Elected officials in attendance presented Boulton with several proclamations in recognition of Frank Boulton Appreciation Night. Officials included Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine, Islip Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter and Suffolk County Legislator Sam Gonzalez.

Boulton transitioned ownership of the Ducks to REV Entertainment in January of 2026. In addition to founding the Ducks and serving as the team's CEO and Owner, he also founded the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and served as its chairman from the league's inaugural season in 1998 through January 2026, when he transitioned league leadership to new chairman, Bill Shipley. Over its 27-year history, the Atlantic League has sent more than 1,450 players to MLB organizations and has drawn over 49 million fans. The Ducks have welcomed over 9.5 million fans, hosted 723 sold out crowds and won over 1,800 games under Boulton's ownership, all of which are Atlantic League records, while also winning four league championships.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 723 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







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