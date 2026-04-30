Robson Homers Again But Ducks Fall to Legends

Published on April 29, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Lexington Legends 5-1 on Wednesday night in the second game of a six-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Lexington broke a scoreless deadlock in the fourth inning with back-to-back two-out RBI triples from Weston Eberly and Andy Atwood. Long Island cut the deficit in half in the bottom of the frame when Jacob Robson launched the first pitch from Legends starter Jimmy Loper over the right field fence for a solo home run.

The Legends got their two-run lead back in the fifth on a solo homer to left-center by Kingston Liniak off Ducks starter Nolan Clenney. It stayed that way until the seventh when a two-run single to right by Tres Gonzalez pushed the visitors' lead to 5-1.

Loper (1-1) earned the win, tossing six innings of one-run ball, allowing four hits and a walk while striking out four. Clenney (1-1) took the loss, conceding three runs on five hits in five innings while striking out five. Tyler Guilfoil picked up the save with three scoreless innings of relief, yielding two hits while recording five strikeouts.

Robson led the Ducks offense with a pair of hits, an RBI and a run. Aaron Takacs also recorded two hits for the Flock.

The Ducks and Legends continue their six-game set on Thursday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Ducks T-Shirts, courtesy of Templafy. It will also be a Bluebird Hardwater Thirsty Thursday at the ballpark. Right-hander Harrison Francis (1-0, 0.00) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Legends righty Simon Gregersen (0-0, 13.50).

Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live via Dugout TV on HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 722 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from April 29, 2026

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