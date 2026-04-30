Stormers Beat FerryHawks, Rain

Published on April 29, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







Everyone around Lancaster was rained out on Wednesday night, but the Stormers and Staten Island FerryHawks had a "window" open long enough to get an official game recorded.

Jake Thompson doubled twice, and Joseph Carpenter slammed his first home run of the season as the Stormers dropped Staten Island, 7-3, in the second game of a six-game series at Penn Medicine Park. The contest, Lancaster's 12th consecutive win over Staten Island dating back to July, 2025, was shortened to six innings due to the arrival of the heavier rains.

Most of the game was played in a steady drizzle, but conditions deteriorated from the fourth inning until the game became unplayable in the sixth.

Carpenter took lefty starter Brandon Haston (0-2) onto the deck in right field leading off the home second for a 1-0 lead.

Jason Bollman managed the FerryHawks for the first three innings, striking out six. As the rains continued to fall, the right-hander lost a sense of the strike zone in the fourth. Staten Island grabbed the lead on a hit batter, two wild pitches, two walks, a balk and Ian Yetsko's infield single off Bollman's glove.

The lead was short. Tyler Miller opened the fourth with a double and scored on a throwing error by shortstop Carlos Amezquita on Nick Lucky's ground ball. A pair of walks from Haston loaded the bases, and Jalen Battles delivered with a sharp single through the hole on the left side of the diamond.

After Jeremy Arocho protected a 4-3 lead in the fifth with a diving stop up the middle against Blake Rutherford, the Stormers began to pull away. Thompson doubled, moved up on a throwing error and scored on a sacrifice fly by Carpenter in the fifth. Thompson doubled home two more in the sixth. Two batters later, with Carpenter standing at the plate in a downpour, the umpires pulled the teams off the field. Play never resumed.

Andrew Schultz (1-0) struck out the side in the sixth inning to earn the win.

Luke Albright (0-1) will take the mound for the Stormers at 11:00 AM Thursday against Staten Island right-hander Stephen Woods, Jr. Fans may follow the action on HomeTeam Network/Dugout TV starting at 10:50. Subscriptions are available through lancasterstormers.com.

NOTES: Thompson has eight extra-base hits in eight games...Stormers pitching has 22 strikeouts in the series...Marc Flores made his first start at 1B with Carpenter taking the DH role.







Atlantic League Stories from April 29, 2026

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