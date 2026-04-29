Ghost Peppers Pull Away in Series Opener

Published on April 29, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.): Devonte Brown cracked his first home run of the year but the York Revolution were held in check from there as the Gastonia Ghost Peppers pulled away with a pair of big innings, taking the opener of a six-game series, 14-2 at WellSpan Park on Tuesday night.

Down 4-0 in the second, Brown golfed a two-run shot to left to slice the deficit in half. It was the Revs' eighth homer as a team with Brown becoming the seventh different player to go deep in the first seven games.

Simultaneously, York starter Braden Scott had a dominant stretch after a bumpy first, going 12 consecutive outs without allowing a hit while recording strike outs for seven of his nine outs from the second through the fourth to keep the game close.

Jack Reinheimer connected on a solo homer to left center in the fifth, closing the line for Scott (1-1) at five runs (four earned) over five innings despite just three hits allowed. He walked one and tied his Revs career high with eight strikeouts for the second time in as many starts.

Gastonia blew it open with three in the sixth, and six runs in the seventh.

Ryan Shreve attempted to work past a leadoff double by Jace Rinehart in the sixth but a two-out wild pitch brought Rinehart home. Trendon Craig compounded things with a homer to left center on a 3-0 green light, and Nate Scantlin added an RBI double to left center as the margin widened to 8-2.

The Ghost Peppers put together the biggest inning allowed by the Revs so far this season with six in the seventh against reliever Alonzo Richardson. After an error on a potential inning-ending double play, Chris Proctor took advantage with a two-run double to right center. Craig added a two-out RBI knock up the middle, and nine-hole hitter Eddie Leon launched a two-run homer to left. Anthony Prato added a run-scoring single to center to close the scoring.

The Revs trailed from the start as Gastonia put up a four-spot in the first. Things got off on the wrong foot when shortstop Josh Day was unable to squeeze a pop up as the game started with the first of four York errors on the night. After a walk and a double steal by Scantlin and Reinheimer, a wild pitch gave Gastonia the lead before an out was made. Prato's sac fly added another, and Rinehart belted a two-run homer to left center to bury the Revs in an early hole.

Gastonia starter Spencer Adams (1-0) allowed nothing outside of Brown's homer in his six innings. York was limited to just five total hits, three of which stayed in the infield.

York will look to even the series Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. as RHP Nick Mikolajchak (1-0, 3.60) faces righty Connor Grey (0-0, 0.00). The theme is Revs, The Musical. It is also Bark in the Park, Winning Wednesday presented by PA Lottery, and a Woof Pack night. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.







Atlantic League Stories from April 29, 2026

Ghost Peppers Pull Away in Series Opener - York Revolution

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