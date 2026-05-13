Revs Walk off Hawks in Opener

Published on May 13, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.): After a fantastic effort on the mound, the York Revolution literally walked off the Staten Island FerryHawks, 4-3 in the bottom of the ninth inning to win the opener of a six-game home series at WellSpan Park on Tuesday night.

The Revs were one strike away from victory when Nick Decker's seeing-eye single set up Robby Barham who golfed a low and away changeup and snuck it around the side of the Arch Nemesis in left for a game-tying two-run homer in the top of the ninth, but York had the last laugh.

Austin Bates led things off with a single to center and pinch runner Ben Blackwell stole second to put the winning run in scoring position. Josh Day walked before reliever Brandon McCabe came back to notch a looking strikeout. Brandon Lewis was hit by a pitch to load the bases before another called third strike brought the action to a tipping point. Brian Rey went the gamut with McCabe and took a full count offering low for ball four, forcing in the winning run as the Revs notched their first walk-off win of the year.

Rhett Kouba was spectacular in his fourth start of the season, retiring the first 12 FerryHawk batters he faced as Revs starters took a no-hitter into the fifth for the third time in four games. The Revs righty also came within one of a franchise record, striking out six consecutive batters at one point.

York drew first blood as Mike Rosario beat Staten Island starter Brandon Haston to the bag for a two-out RBI infield hit in the bottom of the fourth.

The FerryHawks answered as Blake Rutherford's leadoff double gave the visitors their first base runner and Oscar Santos slashed an RBI single to right center, tying the game at 1-1 in the fifth. Luis Atiles' two-out double put two in scoring position but Kouba coaxed an inning-ending comebacker from Ian Yetsko to keep it tied.

The Revs responded right away as Dunn landed an RBI triple inside the right field line and past charging right fielder Tayler Aguilar, putting York back ahead, 2-1 in the fifth.

Kouba finished his six innings by notching his ninth strikeout when he fanned Gary Mattis, and retiring Rutherford on a 4-6-3 double play, working out of a two-on, nobody out jam. He walked just one and allowed only three hits all evening.

Denny Bentley used a double play off the bat of Decker to erase a soft single by Santos, and struck out Barham to handle the seventh.

Dunn punched an RBI single to left in the bottom half, providing the Revs with an insurance run and a 3-1 lead.

Hunter Gregory struck out Mattis to strand two in a scoreless eighth and Joely Rodriguez set down the first two in the ninth before Staten Island came up with the tying two runs.

York responded by forcing across the winning run in the bottom of the ninth for the 99th walk-off win in franchise history and the 97th in WellSpan Park history. It was just the second ever to occur on a walk as Rey joined Justin Singleton (8/15/07 vs Somerset) who did it in the Revs' fourth ever walk-off victory and second at WellSpan Park during the team's inaugural season.

Notes: Kouba's nine strikeouts came one shy of a career-high. York pitchers struck out 12 batters on the night, giving them 72 strikeouts as a staff over 54.0 innings (12.0 K/9) in the last six games; they have struck out at least 12 in four of those six including three straight. York starters have allowed just five runs on 12 hits in 24.0 innings over the last four games, good for a 1.87 ERA. The Revs stole a season-high four bases, doubling their previous best. York's defense played error-free for the sixth consecutive game; it's tied for the sixth longest streak in club history (three shy of the record) and the 13th time in team history they've had a streak of at least six games in-a-row (first since last July). York (9-10) has won back-to-back games for the first time since the second and third games of the season, pulling within a game of .500 for the first time since April 28. The win is the Revs' first in a series opener this year (1-4). They improve to 7-1 when scoring first. It's their third last at-bat victory. It's their second win when scoring four or fewer (2-8).

Next: York RHP Nick Regalado (0-1, 6.28) faces Staten Island righty Nick Padilla (0-1, 8.10) on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. It is Bark in the Park, Winning Wednesday presented by PA Lottery, and Rookie Revs presented by Northern Central Railway. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.







Atlantic League Stories from May 13, 2026

Revs Walk off Hawks in Opener - York Revolution

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