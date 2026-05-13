Trevor Bauer Sets Franchise Record with 15-Strikeout Masterpiece

Published on May 12, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Gastonia Ghost Peppers 6-3 on Tuesday night in the opener of a six-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Trevor Bauer (4-1) was dominant once again on the mound for the Ducks, as he became the first pitcher in the team's 26-year history to strike out 15 batters in a single game. He broke the previous single-game record of 14 set before by four Ducks pitchers - Mike Loree in 2011, Rich Hill in 2015, Tim Melville in 2017 and Bennett Parry in 2018. 11 of the 15 strikeouts were swinging while four were looking, and he struck out the first five batters he faced on the night. Bauer finished just two strikeouts shy of the Atlantic League's single-game record of 17 strikeouts, set by Southern Maryland's Dusten Knight in 2019.

The former National League Cy Young Award winner finished the night by pitching eight innings. He allowed just three runs (two earned) on five hits and one walk to go along with his 15 strikeouts. Bauer also threw a season-high 117 pitches in the game, 79 of which were strikes. He has now won four consecutive starts, turning in a quality start in all four outings. During that span, he has given up just four runs (three earned) in 27.0 innings - good for a 1.00 ERA - conceding just 15 hits and two walks in that span while striking out 41 batters. He currently leads the Atlantic League with a 1.41 ERA, four wins, 49 strikeouts and 32.0 innings pitched.

Gastonia took a 2-0 lead in the third inning on solo home runs to right field by Chandler Seagle and Nate Scantlin. The Ducks countered with three runs in the bottom of the inning to take a 3-2 lead. Marcus Chiu's RBI fielder's choice and RBI singles by Gavin Collins and Aaron Takacs put the Flock in front. Collins drove home two more runs in the fifth with a two-run home run to left field.

The Ghost Peppers closed to within 5-3 in the sixth when Justin Wylie scored from second on a dropped third strike and a throwing error. However, Long Island got the run back in the eighth on Collins' second homer of the night, a solo blast to left field.

Ghost Peppers starter Connor Grey (0-1) took the loss, giving up five runs on seven hits and two walks in four and one-third innings with five strikeouts. Ramon Santos recorded his second save with a scoreless ninth, striking out two and walking one.

Collins led the Ducks offense with four hits, four RBIs and two runs scored. Wilmer Difo added a double, a run and a walk, while Chiu drove in a run and scored twice.

The Ducks and Ghost Peppers continue their six-game set on Wednesday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It will be a Main Event Wednesday and a Waddle In Wednesday at the ballpark. Right-hander Harrison Francis (2-0, 3.18) takes the mound for the Ducks against Ghost Peppers righty Ashton Goudeau (0-1, 10.13).

Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action for both games live via Dugout TV on HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 723 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from May 12, 2026

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