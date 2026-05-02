Lewis Blasts 100th, Revs Win Nailbiter to Snap Skid

Published on May 1, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







York, PA - Brandon Lewis' 100th career home run jumpstarted the offense as the York Revolution rang in the new month with a nail-biting 5-4 victory over the Gastonia Ghost Peppers on Friday night at WellSpan Park, snapping a three-game skid.

York trailed 2-0 after a Chandler Seagle second inning homer and Jace Rinehart's third inning RBI single, but the Revs responded in a big way.

After failing to cash in on opportunities in the first three innings, the Revs broke through in the fourth. Jackson Ross led off with a double to left and Lewis launched his milestone homer, a majestic two-run blast to left center, tying the game at 2-2. Devonte Brown followed with a moonshot down the left field line as the Revs' first set of back-to-back homers this season produced a 3-2 lead and chased Gastonia starter Ryan Hennen.

Chris Proctor flared a two-out RBI single to left, tying the game at 3-3 in the fifth, but Revs starter Nicholas Regalado stranded two to keep it tied, capping a strong effort in his sixth career start as his five innings established a career-high.

Shane Gray (1-0) struck out the cleanup and five-hole hitters, Grant Lavigne and Rinehart, to escape a bases loaded jam in the sixth, and catcher Austin Bates picked off Seagle at third base to end the top of the seventh with the game still tied.

Jacob Teter crushed the first pitch in the bottom of the seventh for a line drive homer to right center as the Revs went on top, 4-3.

Jack Reinheimer's sac fly in the eighth brought the Ghost Peppers even one more time at 4-4.

Brown singled up the middle with one out in the bottom of the eighth and stole second to put the go-ahead run in scoring position. With two outs, Tomo Otosaka won a full count battle against lefty reliever Jake Miednik (0-1), slashing a tiebreaking RBI double down the left field line to give the Revs a 5-4 lead.

Josh Mollerus secured the Revs' first save of the season and the seventh of his pro career, striking out the side while leaving the bases loaded in the ninth as the Revs held on for both their first one-run victory and last at-bat victory of the season.

The Revs out-hit the Ghost Peppers 16-13. Bates led the way going 3-for-4 while also throwing out a pair of runners in the late innings, picking off Seagle to end the seventh and throwing out Nate Scantlin attempting to steal for a big out in the eighth.

Gastonia stranded 14 runners on the night, including leaving the bases loaded in both the sixth and ninth innings.

York (4-6) hosts Gastonia (6-4) in the fifth game of their six-game series Saturday at 6:30 pm as RHP Nick Mikolajchak (1-0, 3.60) faces Gastonia lefty Ethan Lindow (0-0, 11.25). It is Boomer's Book Club Redemption #2, Rookie Revs presented by Northern Central Railway, and Adoption and Foster Care Awareness Night. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.







Atlantic League Stories from May 1, 2026

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