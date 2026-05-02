Errors Costly in Crabs 8-2 Loss to Rockers

Published on May 1, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







WALDORF, MD - Several miscues cost the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs (7-3) in a 7-5 loss to the High Point Rockers (5-5) on Friday night at Regency Furniture Stadium. Two errors in the first two innings led to an early 3-0 advantage for High Point, a lead they would not relinquish. Quinn McDaniel had Southern Maryland's first four-hit performance of the season, going 4-for-5 with an RBI and a stolen base. Ezequiel Pagan also had a strong game at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI. Blue Crabs pitching struck out 14 Rockers hitters.

High Point scored first for the first time in the series in the top of the first inning. Anthony Servideo reached to lead off the inning after a fielding error by Blue Crabs shortstop Viandel Pena. He later came in to score on a Braxton Davidson sacrifice fly to put the Rockers in the lead, 1-0, before Southern Maryland came to the plate.

Another Blue Crabs error created trouble in the top of the second inning. D.J. Burt reached to start the inning on a fielding error by Blue Crabs third baseman Taylor Darden. He came in to score on an RBI double by Troy Schreffler. A wild pitch by Blue Crabs starting pitcher J.P. Massey brought in another run to extend the Rockers lead to 3-0 after the top of the second inning.

Southern Maryland got on the board in the bottom of the fourth inning. A single, walk, and error loaded the bases with nobody out. Pagan hit an RBI single to give the Blue Crabs their first run, but Rockers starting pitcher David Hess worked out of further trouble to keep High Point's 3-1 lead after four innings.

Both teams got on the board in the fifth inning. On the first pitch of the top of the inning, Max Viera crushed a solo home run, his first of the season. The Crabs counterpunched with a Brody Fahr RBI groundout to get back within two runs, 4-2, after five innings.

Massey found his swing-and-miss stuff as the game went on and was able to strikeout eight Rockers hitters over five innings. He allowed four runs, just one earned, on six hits and a walk.

The back-and-forth continued in the sixth inning. After Blue Crabs relief pitcher Dylan Beck retired the first batter he faced in the top of the inning, Ethan Skender reached on a double and he scored on a Schreffler RBI single. Southern Maryland answered back with a 359-foot solo home run by Pagan, his first home run of the season, to maintain the two-run deficit at 5-3 after six innings.

The Blue Crabs continued to chip away in the bottom of the seventh inning. Against Rockers relief pitcher Win Scott, Southern Maryland mounted a two-out rally. Alejandro De Aza capped the rally with an RBI single to trim the margin to 5-4 after seven innings.

The Rockers padded their lead again in each of the next two innings. Blue Crabs relief pitcher Ethan Hammerberg nearly worked out of danger in the top of the eighth inning, but Nick Longhi poked an RBI single to left field. In the top of the ninth inning, a Darden throwing error and a wild pitch by Blue Crabs relief pitcher Isaac Fix bolstered High Point's lead to 7-4 going into the bottom of the ninth inning.

The Crabs battled in the bottom of the ninth inning. McDaniel tallied his fourth hit of the game with an RBI single to bring Southern Maryland back within two runs, 7-5, but Rockers relief pitcher Xander Hamilton struck out De Aza to end the game.

The Blue Crabs continue their six-game series against the High Point Rockers on Saturday, May 2 at Regency Furniture Stadium. First pitch is at 6:35 pm.







Atlantic League Stories from May 1, 2026

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