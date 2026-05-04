Revs Celebrate First Sunday Funday with a Bang

Published on May 3, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.): Jacob Teter's sixth inning grand slam and a strong seven innings from Braden Scott cemented a wire-to-wire victory for the York Revolution who downed the Gastonia Ghost Peppers, 9-3 on Sunday afternoon in front of 3,612 fans at WellSpan Park. After dropping the first three of the weeklong series, York (5-7) takes two of three over the weekend from Gastonia (7-5) as the two teams cap their regular season series against one another.

The Revs set the tone early with their biggest first inning of the season, scoring four times in their first trip to the plate. It was a reversal of fortunes as Gastonia had struck first in each of the previous five games, scoring by the third inning every time and by the second inning in four of the five.

Jackson Ross worked his first of three walks on the afternoon to set the table and after advancing on a balk, scored on Josh Day's RBI single up the middle for the game's first run. After Teter drew a walk, Brian Rey smashed an RBI double down the third base line. Devonte Brown and Nick Dunn followed with consecutive line drive sac flies to center as York led 4-0 and forced Gastonia starter Spencer Adams (1-1) to throw 34 pitches just to get through the first.

Scott surrendered only an infield hit through his first three innings but three consecutive singles got Gastonia on the board in the fourth with Grant Lavigne driving in a pair on his grounder up the middle. Scott quickly rebounded with a double play and another ground out before following with a 1-2-3 fifth.

Ross again sparked things with a leadoff walk in the fifth, and attempting to run on ball four to Day, advanced to third base when catcher Chandler Seagle's throw went into center. He would score from there when Rey (3-for-4) came through on a one-out single to right, extending the lead to 5-2 while retaking the league lead in RBI with his second of the day and 15th of the year.

Trendon Craig cracked his third homer of the series on a solo shot to left center in the top of the sixth, but the Revs had a massive response.

Reliever Nick Rice plunked both Brandon Lewis and Mike Rosario to start the home sixth, and Austin Bates advanced both with the Revs' first sacrifice bunt of the season. Ross worked another walk to load the bases, and with two outs, Teter drilled a 441-foot shot to the back of the lawn in right center and into the trees for the Revs' third grand slam already this season, exploding the lead to 9-3.

Scott (2-1) finished with a perfect seventh and became the Revs' first starter to go seven this season, allowing just five hits and striking out eight without issuing a walk. He has now struck out 24 batters compared to just three walks through three starts, having whiffed eight in each of his three outings.

Hunter Gregory struck out a pair in a perfect eighth and Joely Rodriguez allowed just a single, recording three ground outs in a scoreless ninth.

Up Next: The Revs will play their next six games on the road at High Point in a rematch of last year's Championship Series won by York. Tuesday's opener starts at 6:35 pm; Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, the York Revolution app, and on Home Team Network / Dugout TV beginning at 6:15 pm.

Roster Moves: The Revs signed RHP Josh Wolf prior to Sunday's game; the 25-year-old was a second-round pick of the New York Mets in 2019 and was traded to Cleveland in January, 2021 in the deal for SS Francisco Lindor. He has also pitched in the San Francisco Giants organization and for the Israeli national team and made two appearances in Mexico this season. York traded LHP Dawson Lane to Gary SouthShore (American Association) for a player to be named later.







Atlantic League Stories from May 3, 2026

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