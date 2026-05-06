Jamestown Native Win Scott Signs with Tigers

Published on May 6, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release









High Point Rockers pitcher Win Scott

(High Point Rockers) High Point Rockers pitcher Win Scott(High Point Rockers)

HIGH POINT, N.C. - Win Scott, a left-handed pitcher from Jamestown, N.C. who played at Ragsdale High, NC State and San Jose State before joining the High Point Rockers, had his contract purchased by the Detroit Tigers. Scott is expected to report to the Tigers' base in Lakeland, Fla.

Scott, a reliever, was in his second season with the Rockers and had appeared in five games this season, striking out nine and walking just one in 7.2 innings. He earned the win in relief in the Rockers' 7-5 win at Southern Maryland on Friday, May 1 in his final appearance.

Scott becomes the 53rd Rocker to have his contract purchased by an MLB organization or international league and the fourth this season, joining catcher Lyle Lin (Japan), RHP Jose Atencio (Los Angeles Angels) and infielder Murphy Stehly (Minnesota Twins).

Scott was 3-0 for the Rockers in 16 appearances in 2025, helping High Point win the Atlantic League's South Division and reach the League Championship Series.

While at Ragsdale, Scott was the Metro 4A Player of the Year, team MVP and an all-state selection. He threw the first seven-inning perfect game in Guilford County history on May 5, 2021 vs. Grimsley. He also no-hit Trinity on March 7, 2019.

After spending the 2022-24 seasons at NC State, Scott pitched as a senior at San Jose State where he posted a 4-5 record over 14 starts and led the team in strikeouts.

The Rockers will entertain the York Revolution on Tuesday night at 6:35 p.m. at Truist Point in the second game of a six-game homestand.

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Atlantic League Stories from May 6, 2026

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