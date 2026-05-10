Rockers Shut out York, 4-0

Published on May 9, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - Four High Point Rockers pitchers combined to shutout the York Revolution 4-0 on Saturday night at Truist Point as the Rockers took a 3-2 lead in the six game series.

Right-hander Matt Colucci (W, 1-0), making his first start after being signed by the Rockers earlier in the day, tossed five shutout innings, allowing four hits struck out three without allowing a walk.

Righty Daniel Blair cruised through the sixth and seventh innings for the Rockers, allowing a hit and a walk while striking out two. Alec Barger allowed one hit in a scoreless eighth frame and Xander Hamilton put the Revs down in order in the ninth to preserve the win.

York starter Braden Scott didn't allow the Rockers to collect a hit until Troy Schreffler doubled into the left field corner leading off the bottom of the fifth. Schreffler moved to third on D.J. Burt's ground out to second and then came home on a sac fly to left from Patrick Sanchez.

Sanchez would later extend the Rockers lead to 2-0 when Luke Napleton doubled to start the seventh and scored on Sanchez's RBI single.

Scott left after seven innings trailing 2-0 despite allowing just three hits and four walks while striking out 12.

The Rockers added to their lead in the eighth against reliever Shawn Rapp. With one out, Max Viera hit a ground rule double into the left field bullpen area before Alex Dickerson went the opposite way and slammed his first homer of the year to put High Point ahead 4-0.

Colucci, who had just four professional appearances with Ogden in the Pioneer League last year, signed with the Rockers Saturday and made his first professional start. He allowed four hits but did not walk a batter and struck out four to earn his first win.

Sanchez and Dickerson each led the Rockers with two RBI apiece.

The Rockers improve to 10-7 on the season while York falls to 7-10.

The series finale is set for a 3:36 p.m. start on Sunday at Truist Point as the Rockers send Matt Solter to the mound to face York's Chris Vallimont. Rocker fans can follow the action live on HomeTeamLive.com (DugoutTV) or the audio broadcast on the free app MixLR.







Atlantic League Stories from May 9, 2026

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