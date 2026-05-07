York Outlasts Rockers in 10

Published on May 6, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, NC- The York Revolution pushed across a single run in the top of the 10th inning and took a 4-3 win from the High Point Rockers on Wednesday night at Truist Point.

David Hess made his third start of the 2026 season and delivered the longest outing by a Rockers pitcher so far this year, turning in seven strong innings, and allowing just three runs while punching out five in an impressive performance on the mound.

York's Brandon Lewis stayed red hot at the plate following his three home run performance of Tuesday with a two-run shot in the first to give York an early 2-0 lead. It was Lewis' fourth home run in the last two games.

The Rockers bats would stay quiet until the fourth inning when Troy Schreffler lined a double that plated Braxton Davidson, to put the first Rocker run on the board and cut the lead to 2-1.

Bryson Parks opened the fifth inning with a spark for the Rockers, launching his first home run of the season to even the score at 2-2.

High Point wasn't done in the fifth. Later in the inning, Ethan Skender continued his hot stretch at the plate, doubling home Davidson for his ninth RBI over the last four games to give the Rockers a 3-2 advantage.

York wasted no time responding, pulling even once again when Brian Rey delivered an RBI single in the sixth to put tie the game at 3-3.

In the eighth inning, a pair of walks and a Davidson single loaded the bases with nobody out for the Rockers. Facing one of the toughest spots in baseball, York skipper Rick Forney turned to Josh Mollerus out of the bullpen.

Mollerus responded in a big way, getting Schreffler to ground into a rally-killing double play before striking out Rockers shortstop Aidan Brewer moments later to escape the jam.

It was the first taste of extra innings this season for both clubs, and York quickly took advantage of the ghost runner when Ben Blackwell delivered an RBI single to score Nick Dunn from third and give the Revolution 4-3 advantage.

High Point was unable to answer back in the 10th, going down in order as Joely Rodriguez recorded a pair of strikeouts.

Game three of the series is scheduled to start at 6:35 pm at Truist Point. Rockers fall to 8-6 on the season, sitting one game behind the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs in the South Division. York will send Nick Regalado (0-1) to the hill, opposed by the Rockers righty Fin Del Bonta-Smith (0-1). Rocker fans can follow the action live on HomeTeamLive.com (DugoutTV) or the audio broadcast on the free app MixLR.







Atlantic League Stories from May 6, 2026

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