Game Postponed

Published on April 25, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release







Tonight's game (4/25) has been postponed due to inclement weather. We will play a single admission 7-inning double header, beginning at 2 pm tomorrow, with gates opening at 1:00. Tickets from tonight's game may be exchanged for any 2026 Flying Boxcars regular season home game. Tickets may be exchanged in person at the box office, through email, or via phone call. Our bucket cap giveaway will be postponed to June 5th.

If you have any questions, please contact dcummings@flyingboxcars.com







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