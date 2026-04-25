Former ALPB Manager Elrod Rodriguez Passes

Published on April 25, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL) News Release







(New York) - Former Atlantic League manager Elrod "Ellie" Rodriguez, a former Major League catcher for nine seasons and a manager and administrator in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, died on April 23. He was 79 years old.

Rodriguez, a native Puerto Rico who grew up in the Bronx, broke into MLB with the New York Yankees in 1968 and played with Kansas City, Milwaukee, California Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers during his career. He was twice named to the All-Star team and was the catcher for Nolan Ryan's fourth career no-hitter, a 1-0 Angels win over the Baltimore Orioles on June 1, 1975,

Following his playing career, Rodriguez spent 15 years in the role of Latin American Coordinator and Player Development consultant for the Atlantic League from its inception in 1998 through 2012. Among his various responsibilities were coordinating the scouting and recruiting of players in Latin American countries while assisting in player relations and baseball operations. In 2018, Rodriguez returned to the field as the manager of the Road Warriors.

"Ellie was an integral part of the foundation and growth of the Atlantic League with his ties to baseball throughout the world," said Atlantic League President Rick White. "He was a dear friend who helped create many opportunities for players throughout Latin America, both in the Atlantic League and in Major League baseball. We owe him a debt of gratitude for his outstanding work in helping the league grow both in the U.S. and internationally."







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