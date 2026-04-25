Rock Walk-Off in 10th Caps Opening Night Classic at Legends Field

Published on April 25, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







Opening Night at Legends Field had everything - highlight-reel defense, late-inning drama, and a walk-off finish that brought nearly 3,500 fans to their feet.

The night's first big moment came in the opening inning, when Xane Washington made a sensational play in center field, leaping at the wall to rob a home run and keep the game scoreless early.

But the real drama came in extras.

Trailing 9-7 entering the 10th inning, the Legends took advantage of the international tiebreaker rule - the extra-innings ghost runner rule, which automatically places a runner on second base to speed up play - and mounted a furious comeback.

Weston Eberly and Tres Gonzalez worked walks to load the bases, setting the stage for Brenden Dixon. After an 11-pitch battle at the plate, Dixon drew a clutch walk to bring home a run and cut the deficit to one. Dixon had already sparked the offense earlier in the game with a home run in the 8th inning that shifted momentum back toward Lexington.

Moments later, Mikey Kane delivered a sacrifice fly to tie the game at 9-9, completing the comeback and sending the Opening Night crowd into a frenzy.

Then it was all up to Dylan Rock.

With the winning run on base and the crowd on its feet, Rock drove a towering shot to the deepest part of the ballpark, off the top of the batter's eye, plating the winning run and sealing a dramatic 10-inning walk-off victory for the Legends.

The win gives Lexington a thrilling start to their 26th season at Legends Field and showcases the grit and fight of this year's club.

Following the game, fans were treated to a postgame fireworks show presented by Lexington Clinic, capping off a memorable Opening Night in the Bluegrass.

The Legends continue Opening Weekend on Saturday night at 7:00 PM with postgame fireworks presented by the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety, followed by a 2:00 PM first pitch on Sunday for Family Fun Day, featuring postgame kids run the bases.







Atlantic League Stories from April 25, 2026

Rock Walk-Off in 10th Caps Opening Night Classic at Legends Field - Lexington Legends

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