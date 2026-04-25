Rock Walk-Off in 10th Caps Opening Night Classic at Legends Field
Published on April 25, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)
Lexington Legends News Release
Opening Night at Legends Field had everything - highlight-reel defense, late-inning drama, and a walk-off finish that brought nearly 3,500 fans to their feet.
The night's first big moment came in the opening inning, when Xane Washington made a sensational play in center field, leaping at the wall to rob a home run and keep the game scoreless early.
But the real drama came in extras.
Trailing 9-7 entering the 10th inning, the Legends took advantage of the international tiebreaker rule - the extra-innings ghost runner rule, which automatically places a runner on second base to speed up play - and mounted a furious comeback.
Weston Eberly and Tres Gonzalez worked walks to load the bases, setting the stage for Brenden Dixon. After an 11-pitch battle at the plate, Dixon drew a clutch walk to bring home a run and cut the deficit to one. Dixon had already sparked the offense earlier in the game with a home run in the 8th inning that shifted momentum back toward Lexington.
Moments later, Mikey Kane delivered a sacrifice fly to tie the game at 9-9, completing the comeback and sending the Opening Night crowd into a frenzy.
Then it was all up to Dylan Rock.
With the winning run on base and the crowd on its feet, Rock drove a towering shot to the deepest part of the ballpark, off the top of the batter's eye, plating the winning run and sealing a dramatic 10-inning walk-off victory for the Legends.
The win gives Lexington a thrilling start to their 26th season at Legends Field and showcases the grit and fight of this year's club.
Following the game, fans were treated to a postgame fireworks show presented by Lexington Clinic, capping off a memorable Opening Night in the Bluegrass.
The Legends continue Opening Weekend on Saturday night at 7:00 PM with postgame fireworks presented by the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety, followed by a 2:00 PM first pitch on Sunday for Family Fun Day, featuring postgame kids run the bases.
Atlantic League Stories from April 25, 2026
- Rock Walk-Off in 10th Caps Opening Night Classic at Legends Field - Lexington Legends
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lexington Legends Stories
- Rock Walk-Off in 10th Caps Opening Night Classic at Legends Field
- Lexington's Own Tyler Guilfoil Returns Home, Signs with Legends
- Legends' Late Rally Falls Short in 9-8 Loss to Dirty Birds
- Former MLB Arm Conner Greene Named Opening Night Starter for Legends
- Legends Open 2026 with Statement Win Behind Laio and Washington Heroics