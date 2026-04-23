Former MLB Arm Conner Greene Named Opening Night Starter for Legends

Published on April 23, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, KY - The Lexington Legends have officially named Conner Greene as the club's Opening Night starter at Legends Field for the 2026 season. Greene will take the mound on Friday, April 24 at 7:00 PM as the Legends host the Charleston Dirty Birds in their home opener.

While Friday marks Lexington's first game at home, it will be the fourth game of the 2026 season for the Legends, who opened the year on the road earlier this week.

Greene brings Major League experience and a high-powered arm to the top of the Legends' rotation. Originally a 7th-round pick of the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2013 MLB Draft, the right-hander developed into one of the organization's top pitching prospects before reaching the Major Leagues. He made his MLB debut with the Baltimore Orioles and has since pitched at the highest levels of professional baseball across multiple organizations.

Known for his mid-to-upper 90s fastball and aggressive approach, Greene has built a reputation as a power arm capable of missing bats and delivering in big moments-making him a natural choice to take the ball for the home opener in front of the Lexington crowd.

"Conner is exactly the type of competitor you want on the mound for Opening Night," said Legends Manager Paul Fletcher. "He's pitched at the highest level, he's composed, and he's ready for the moment. We're excited to give him the ball in front of our fans."

Greene's assignment underscores the organization's confidence in his leadership and ability to anchor the pitching staff as the Legends return home for the start of their 26th season at Legends Field.

Opening Night will feature pregame ceremonies and a postgame fireworks show presented by Lexington Clinic. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 PM, with gates opening prior as fans are encouraged to arrive early and be part of the celebration.

Tickets for Opening Night and all 2026 Lexington Legends home games are available now at LexingtonLegends.com or by visiting the Legends Field box office.







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