Legends Open 2026 with Statement Win Behind Laio and Washington Heroics

Published on April 22, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







CHARLESTON, W.V. - The Lexington Legends opened the 2026 season with a 6-4 win over the Charleston Dirty Birds on the road, powered by a strong start on the mound and a momentum-shifting defensive play.

Right-hander Nic Laio set the tone early, delivering five scoreless innings to keep Charleston off balance. The Legends broke through in the top of the fifth inning when first baseman Jackson Feltner ripped a two-run double to left-center, giving Lexington its first lead of the season.

The game turned chaotic late, with both teams combining 10 pitching changes over the final four innings. Hit batters on both sides added to the intensity, as Trey Gonzales and Jerry Huntzinger were plunked for Lexington, while Jaylen Smith took one for Charleston.

The defining moment came in the bottom of the fifth. With two runners on for Charleston and momentum swinging, center fielder Xane Washington delivered a highlight-reel play, robbing a potential game-tying home run at the wall to preserve the Legends' lead.

Closer Wilbur Perez shut the door, recording the final four outs to secure the victory and complete the season-opening win.

The Legends and Dirty Birds continue their three-game series today in Charleston, with first pitch scheduled for 10:35 AM.







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