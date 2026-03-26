Bluegrass Battle: EKU Baseball to Face Louisville at Legends Field March 31

Published on March 26, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Eastern Kentucky University baseball will take on in-state rival University of Louisville on Tuesday, March 31 at Legends Field in Lexington. The matchup features two of Kentucky's top collegiate programs in a special midweek showdown.

First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET, with gates opening at 12:00 p.m.

The game will be played at Legends Field, home of the Lexington Legends, members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, an official partner league of Major League Baseball. The matchup offers fans the opportunity to experience high-level college baseball in a premier professional ballpark.

Legends Field continues to serve as Central Kentucky's premier destination for sports, entertainment, and community events.

Tickets start at $10 and are available now at LexingtonLegends.com or by calling 859-252-4487. Group and hospitality options are available.

Fans can also take advantage of a special Business Person's Lunch for $12, which includes a game ticket, hot dog, chips, and a canned Pepsi product. It is a perfect midweek break at the ballpark.

Fans can elevate their experience with:

- Lexington Lounge Access ($30) - Includes game ticket, indoor and outdoor seating, all-you-can-eat buffet, and unlimited Pepsi products

- Private Suites ($250) - Accommodates up to 12 guests, ideal for groups, businesses, and client outings

Legends Field is a cashless facility.

Eastern Kentucky enters the game at 7-18 on the season, while Louisville comes in at 16-9.

Limited suite and hospitality availability remains for March 31. Fans are encouraged to secure tickets in advance.







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