Crowley, Jacobson Back with the Flock

Published on March 26, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signings of left-handed pitcher Garrett Crowley and right-handed pitcher Tanner Jacobson. Crowley begins his second season with the Ducks and third in professional baseball, while Jacobson enters his second season with the Ducks and fifth in professional baseball.

"Garrett and Tanner both made strong first impressions with us after joining the team late in 2025," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "We are excited to welcome them back to Long Island."

Crowley joined the Flock in August of 2025 and pitched in five games. He struck out 11 batters in five innings of work while conceding two runs on three hits and three walks. The 26-year-old began the season in the Frontier League, pitching 24 games with Capitales de Québec and 10 games with the Evansville Otters. He combined to go 1-0 with a 2.13 ERA, six saves and 54 strikeouts to 18 walks in 38.0 innings of work.

The Forest Hills, N.Y., native began his professional career in 2024 with the Idaho Falls Chukars of the Pioneer League. In 40 appearances, he accrued a 3-3 record with a 5.60 ERA, four saves and 83 strikeouts over 53.0 innings pitched. The southpaw pitched five collegiate seasons, including three at Fordham University in the Bronx, N.Y., and two at Texas Tech University, where he earned All-Big 12 Academic First Team honors in 2023. Crowley played his high school baseball at St. Francis Prep., where he was coached by former Ducks pitcher, Greg Modica.

"I'm looking forward to flying with the Flock once again," said Crowley. "I'm excited to be a kid from Queens representing the Long Island Ducks. I really enjoyed my time with the team last season and am looking forward to making more of an impact this year in helping the team win a championship."

Jacobson signed with the Ducks in August of 2025 and made seven relief appearances with the team. He posted a 3-0 record with a 4.00 ERA and struck out eight batters in nine innings of work. Long Island won six of the seven games he pitched in, and he collected the win in his debut on August 28 against the York Revolution. The 26-year-old began the 2025 season with High-A Peoria in the St. Louis Cardinals organization. He turned in a 6-5 record with a 3.20 ERA, two saves and 61 strikeouts in 50.2 innings over 31 appearances.

The Pittsburgh native spent the first four seasons of his career (2022-25) in the Cardinals system. He pitched in 112 games, compiling a 14-17 record with a 3.86 ERA, 12 saves and 218 strikeouts to 106 walks over 174.2 innings. He also represented Team Israel and the 2026 World Baseball Classic. Prior to his professional career, the righty played four seasons of collegiate baseball at Queens University of Charlotte (N.C.), earning D2CCA All-Southeast Region Second Team and NCCSIA All-State Second Team honors during his freshman season in 2019. Jacobson was originally selected by the Cardinals in the 10th round of the 2022 amateur draft.

"I'm excited to be back with the Ducks, competing with my teammates and coaches in front of a great fanbase," said Jacobson. "In my brief time with the Ducks, everything felt seamless. The coaches and team want the best out of you, and everyone is on board with that. My goals are to be a great teammate, compete every day to put my team in a position to win, get back to the playoffs and win a championship."

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 721 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from March 26, 2026

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