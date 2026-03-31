Frank Boulton Appreciation Night Saturday, May 2

Published on March 31, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the organization will host "Frank Boulton Appreciation Night" at Fairfield Properties Ballpark on Saturday, May 2, prior to the Ducks 6:35 p.m. game against the Lexington Legends. The festivities are slated to begin at 6:00 p.m., with the ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). Following the game, all fans in attendance will be treated to the first Postgame Fireworks Spectacular in 2026.

"I want to thank the Ducks organization and REV Entertainment for this special recognition," said Boulton. "Bringing professional baseball to Long Island was always a dream of mine. I'm proud to not only have done that but also enjoy and share so many special moments with the fans, staff, and our partners both on and off the field, in 25 years of owning the team."

The night will be highlighted by a pregame ceremony honoring Boulton, who created the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball 28 years ago and founded the Long Island Ducks in 2000. Atlantic League President Rick White, members of the Ducks new ownership group, REV Entertainment, elected officials and more are all scheduled to be in attendance. The ceremony is slated to include remarks from select individuals and video messages from notable players, coaches and staff in Ducks history.

"No one is more deserving of recognition than Frank," said Ducks President/Chief Business Officer Michael Pfaff. "It's important for us to properly thank him for his tremendous vision and dedication over the past nearly 30 years."

Boulton transitioned ownership of the Ducks to REV Entertainment in January of 2026. In addition to founding the Ducks and serving as the team's CEO and Owner, he also founded the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and served as its chairman from the league's inaugural season in 1998 through January 2026, when he transitioned league leadership to new chairman, Bill Shipley. Over its 27-year history, the Atlantic League has sent more than 1,450 players to MLB organizations and has drawn over 49 million fans. The Ducks have welcomed nearly 9.5 million fans, hosted 721 sold out crowds and won over 1,800 games under Boulton's ownership, all of which are Atlantic League records, while also winning four league championships.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 721 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







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