Ghost Peppers Welcomes Back Silber and Miednik

Published on March 31, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Gastonia Ghost Peppers News Release







GASTONIA, N.C. - The Gastonia Ghost Peppers have officially signed two relief pitchers, Cas Silber and Jake Miednik, to contracts for the 2026 season.

Silber and Miednik are both returning players and provide experience to the bullpen.

Silber, a right-hander from Jacksonville, FL, attended High Point University and the University of Montevello. Last season, Silber made 5 appearances, posting a 1.59 ERA, racking up 12 strikeouts in 11.1 innings of work.

Miednik, a lefty out of Parkland, FL, was a former 20th-round pick by the Cleveland Guardians (2018). Before being drafted, he played for two years at Florida Atlantic University. In 2025, he split time between Gastonia and the Mexican League as a member of the Leones de Yucatan.

Silber and Miednik are the fourth and fifth player signings announced by the Gastonia.

The players who have signed so far are:

Nate Peden (RHP)

Chris Proctor (C/OF)

Xavier Casserilla (INF)

Cas Silber (RHP)

Jake Miednik (LHP)







Atlantic League Stories from March 31, 2026

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