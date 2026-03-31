Ghost Peppers Sign RHP Nate Peden for 2026 Season

Published on March 31, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Gastonia Ghost Peppers News Release







GASTONIA, N.C. - The Gastonia Ghost Peppers have officially signed right-handed pitcher Nate Peden for the 2026 season, Team President Brady Salisbury announced.

Peden, who was selected by Gastonia in the 2024 dispersal draft, made an immediate impact with the club. During the following season, the right-hander delivered a dominant performance on the mound, posting an impressive 1.46 ERA across 24.2 innings of work.

His consistency and effectiveness out of the bullpen quickly established him as a key contributor to the pitching staff.

Peden becomes the first player to sign with the Ghost Peppers for the 2026 campaign, marking an early step in the club's roster-building efforts for the upcoming season.

Stay tuned for additional roster announcements as the Ghost Peppers prepare for 2026.







Atlantic League Stories from March 31, 2026

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