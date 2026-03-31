Ducks Sign Catcher/Infielder Gavin Collins

Published on March 31, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of catcher/infielder Gavin Collins. He begins his first season with the Ducks and 10th in professional baseball.

"Gavin has done a terrific job behind the plate throughout his career," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "We look forward to having him work with our pitching staff as well as see time at the corner infield positions this season."

Collins previously spent five seasons (2016-19, 2021) in the Cleveland Indians/Guardians organization and two years (2024-25) in the St. Louis Cardinals system, reaching the Triple-A level with both clubs. During those seven seasons, he combined to post a .244 batting average with 44 home runs, 272 RBIs, 216 runs, 433 hits, 99 doubles, seven triples and a .702 OPS in 524 games. Defensively, he posted a .991 fielding percentage at catcher and threw out 26% of runners attempting to steal. The 30-year-old also combined to play over 200 games at first base and third base during those seven seasons.

The Newport Beach, Calif., native spent the past two seasons with the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds. In 138 games, he batted .239 with 11 homers, 64 RBIs, 58 runs, 109 hits, 21 doubles and two triples. Prior to joining the Cardinals organization, the Mississippi State University alum was an American Association All-Star in 2023 with the Kansas City Monarchs. That year, he totaled a .314 batting average and an .897 OPS in 62 games with 10 homers, 41 RBIs, 38 runs, 75 hits, 16 doubles, one triple, and 29 walks. Collins was originally selected by the Indians in the 13th round of the 2016 amateur draft.

"I've learned of the great history of the Ducks and their amazing fanbase from so many over the years," said Collins. "I'm excited to be a part of it now and try to bring home a championship. I'm looking forward to new relationships and lots of wins!"

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 721 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from March 31, 2026

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