Infielder Xavier Casserilla Signs for the Ghost Peppers

Published on March 31, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Gastonia Ghost Peppers News Release







GASTONIA, N.C. - The Gastonia Ghost Peppers have officially signed 22 year-old infielder Xavier Casserilla for the 2026 season.

Casserilla, was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 20th round out of V.R. Easton H.S. in Haslet, Texas, and spent two seasons with the Astros, Rookie and A ball affiliates. In 2025, he was a member of the Billings Mustangs in the Pioneer League.

Casserilla, offers the Ghost Peppers a young player who can play multiple spots in the infield and has upside to be a pivotal piece to the 2026 Ghost Peppers lineup.

He is the first infielder to sign with the Ghost Peppers for the 2026 campaign. Stay tuned for additional roster announcements as the Ghost Peppers prepare for 2026.

The players who have signed so far are:

Nate Peden (RHP)

Chris Proctor (C/OF)

Xavier Casserilla (INF)







Atlantic League Stories from March 31, 2026

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