Truist Point to Host High Point U. vs North Carolina A&T Series

Published on March 31, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - High Point University and North Carolina A&T State University will play a pair of games at Truist Point in April. The Panthers will host the Aggies at Truist Point on Tuesday, April 7 while NC A&T will be the home team in the re-match on Tuesday, April 14.

Game time is set for 6 p.m. and tickets are on sale now through the High Point Rockers box office or online at HighPointRockers.com. Tickets are priced at $8 if purchased in advance with the prices rising to $10 on gameday.

Rockers season ticket holders will receive tickets to both games as part of their season ticket package.

"We have a great relationship with college baseball and particularly the Triad-area teams," said Rockers President Pete Fisch. "Having the opportunity to have High Point University and North Carolina A&T meet at Truist Point twice is an outstanding way to showcase both of these programs."

The Rockers, in their six-year history, have signed players from each school including outfielder Cam Williamson from North Carolina A&T and pitcher/outfielder Joe Johnson from High Point University.

The High Point Rockers will open their Atlantic League season on Tuesday, April 21 at Truist Point when they host the Gastonia Ghost Peppers.







Atlantic League Stories from March 31, 2026

Truist Point to Host High Point U. vs North Carolina A&T Series - High Point Rockers

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