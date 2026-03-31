Welcome Trendon & McKinley to the Ghost Peppers

Published on March 31, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Gastonia Ghost Peppers News Release







GASTONIA, N.C. - The Gastonia Ghost Peppers have officially signed outfielder, Trendon Craig, and relief pitcher McKinley Moore, to contracts for the 2026 season, Team President Brady Salisbury announced.

Craig and Moore are both first-year players for the Ghost Peppers and will be key contributors to the team.

Craig, an outfielder from Decatur, GA, attended Louisburg College (NC) and was selected in the 20th round by the Baltimore Orioles (2021). In 2024 and 2025, Craig played for the Kane County Cougars in the American Association and put up impressive numbers. Through 170 games, he hit .309 (batting average), 12 home runs, .425 (SLG), and 38 stolen bases along with solid defense in centerfield.

Moore, a right-hander from Keller, TX, pitched for the University of Arkansas-Little Rock and was drafted by the Chicago White Sox in the 14th round (2019). In 2023, he made his Major League (MLB) debut with the Philadelphia Phillies. Last season, he pitched in AAA for the New York Yankees (Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders) and for the Charros de Jalisco (Mexican League).

Craig and Moore are the sixth and seventh player signings announced by the Gastonia.

The players who have signed so far are:

Nate Peden (RHP)

Chris Proctor (C/OF)

Xavier Casserilla (INF)

Cas Silber (RHP)

Jake Miednik (LHP)

Trendon Craig (OF)

McKinley Moore (RHP)







Atlantic League Stories from March 31, 2026

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