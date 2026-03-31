Catcher and Outfielder Chris Proctor Signs for the 2026 Season

Published on March 31, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Gastonia Ghost Peppers News Release







GASTONIA, N.C. - The Gastonia Ghost Peppers have officially signed catcher and outfielder Chris Proctor for the 2026 season, Team President Brady Salisbury announced.

Proctor, has prior experience in the Atlantic League, spending three seasons with the Lancaster Stormers, and was a versatile asset for the club, splitting time in the outfield and behind the plate. During the 2024 season, Proctor collected an impressive 48 stolen bases, along with a .258 batting average, 13 home runs, and a .405 SLG.

Proctor has direct ties to Gastonia, where he was born, and spent three years at Duke University.

Proctor becomes the first position player to sign with the Ghost Peppers for the 2026 campaign, another phase in the club's roster-building efforts for the upcoming season.

Stay tuned for additional roster announcements as the Ghost Peppers prepare for 2026.

The players who have signed so far are:

Nate Peden (RHP)

Chris Proctor (C/OF)







Atlantic League Stories from March 31, 2026

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