Gastonia Ghost Peppers Adds Eddie and Jonny
Published on March 31, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)
Gastonia Ghost Peppers News Release
GASTONIA, N.C. - The Gastonia Ghost Peppers have officially signed two-way player Eddie Leon and utility-man Jonny Barditch to contracts for the 2026 season, Team President Brady Salisbury announced.
Leon is a first-year player for the Ghost Peppers, and Barditch will be returning for his second season with the team.
Leon, who will contribute as a batter and pitcher from Miami, FL, graduated from Marshall University in 2025. Last season, the Thundering Herd third baseman posted a solid senior season. Leon hit .301 (batting average), 7 home runs, .473 SLG, and 9 stolen bases. On the mound (2024) for the Kenai Peninsula Oilers (Alaskan Summer League), he started 8 games, 45.2 innings pitched, and had an impressive 2.96 ERA.
Barditch, also from Miami, FL, attended Manhattan University, the University of Utah, and Jacksonville University. Last season, Barditch provided versatility playing four different positions. (SS, 2B, 3B, and C). In 20 games, Barditch hit .255 (batting average), 1 home run, 8 RBIs (runs batted in), and 2 stolen bases.
Leon and Barditch are the eighth and ninth signings announced by Gastonia.
The players who have signed so far are:
Nate Peden (RHP)
Chris Proctor (C/OF)
Xavier Casserilla (INF)
Cas Silber (RHP)
Jake Miednik (LHP)
Trendon Craig (OF)
McKinley Moore (RHP)
Eddie Leon (UT)
Jonny Barditch (UT)
Atlantic League Stories from March 31, 2026
- Ghost Peppers Sign RHP Nate Peden for 2026 Season - Gastonia Ghost Peppers
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- Gastonia Ghost Peppers Adds Eddie and Jonny - Gastonia Ghost Peppers
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Other Recent Gastonia Ghost Peppers Stories
- Ghost Peppers Sign RHP Nate Peden for 2026 Season
- Catcher and Outfielder Chris Proctor Signs for the 2026 Season
- Infielder Xavier Casserilla Signs for the Ghost Peppers
- Ghost Peppers Welcomes Back Silber and Miednik
- Welcome Trendon & McKinley to the Ghost Peppers