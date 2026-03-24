Ducks Sign Veteran Outfielder Aaron Takacs

Published on March 24, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of outfielder Aaron Takacs. He begins his first season with the Ducks, second in the Atlantic League and seventh in professional baseball.

"Aaron is both an outstanding hitter and defender," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "He was incredibly tough to play against last season, so we look forward to having him in our dugout this year."

Takacs combined to play 100 games during his first Atlantic League season in 2025 with the Staten Island FerryHawks and Hagerstown Flying Boxcars. He compiled a .307 batting average, eight home runs, 59 RBIs, 60 runs, 112 hits, 21 doubles, two triples, 58 walks, a .400 on-base percentage and an .841 OPS. Defensively, he committed just three errors while totaling seven outfield assists and a .985 fielding percentage. The Florida native started and ended the season strong, hitting safely in his first 10 games of the season and reaching base safely in his final 13 games of the campaign.

The 28-year-old split time during the first five seasons of his professional career in the American Association (2021-24), United Shore League (2020-21) and Pecos League (2020). He earned American Association All-Star honors in 2024 with the Lincoln Saltdogs, posting a .292 batting average with eight homers, 52 RBIs, 40 runs, 98 hits, 17 doubles, 50 walks, a career-high 23 stolen bases and a .796 OPS. The lefty batter is a career .298 hitter with 39 homers, 271 RBIs and an .828 OPS in 472 games. Prior to his professional career, Takacs split his collegiate career at Cairn University in Langhorne, Pa., and Montreat College in Montreat, N.C.

"I'm incredibly excited to join the Long Island Ducks organization, and I'm absolutely blessed by God that He has put me in a place to work with such a talented group of players and staff," said Takacs. "I'm looking forward to competing in a high-level environment, contributing to the winning culture the Ducks have already built and showcasing the talents My Lord and Savior has blessed me with."

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 721 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







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