Ducks Sign Second Baseman Alsander Womack

Published on March 17, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of infielder Alsander Womack. He begins his first season with the Ducks, second in the Atlantic League and fifth in professional baseball.

"Alsander had a very impressive first season in the Atlantic League last year," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "He's got a lot of talent, and we look forward to adding him to our lineup this season."

Womack ranked third in the Atlantic League in both hits (147) and games played (121) in 2025 as a member of the Charleston Dirty Birds. He compiled a .297 batting average and a .792 OPS along with 16 home runs, 63 RBIs, 66 runs, 23 doubles, two triples, 30 walks and 33 stolen bases. He was especially dominant against right-handed pitching, totaling a .339 batting average. The 26-year-old played all four infield positions as well, spending the majority of his time at second base, and posted a .971 fielding percentage.

The Greensboro, N.C., native spent the first three seasons of his professional career (2022-24) in the Chicago White Sox organization, reaching as high as Double-A. In 240 games, he amassed a .257 batting average and a .347 on-base percentage with 18 homers, 112 RBIs, 113 runs, 220 hits, 25 doubles, two triples, 111 walks and 17 stolen bases. Defensively, he committed just 15 errors in 205 games, accruing a .980 fielding percentage. He then appeared in four games with the Lincoln Saltdogs of the American Association at the end of the 2024 season. Womack, the son of 13-year MLB veteran and 2001 World Series champion Tony Womack, was originally signed by the White Sox in 2021.

"I'm excited to get out there with the guys," said Womack. "I'm ready to play, show out and win. The main goal this year, and every year, is the same - win games and have fun!"

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 721 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from March 17, 2026

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