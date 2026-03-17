High Point Rockers Re-Sign Rouse, Parks for 2026

Published on March 17, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - High Point Rockers manager Jamie Keefe today announced a pair of returning players and the addition of two newcomers to the Rockers 2026 team.

The two returning players are outfielder Bryson Parks and pitcher Scott Rouse. Joining the Rockers for the first time in 2026 are outfielder Frank Perez and infielder Patrick Sanchez.

The Rockers will open spring training on Saturday, April 11 at Truist Point.

Rouse, a right-hander, joined the Rockers in July 2025 after a stint in the Coastal Plan League. He made 17 appearances for High Point, all in relief, and frequently threw more than a single inning. Rouse pitched at the University of Kentucky in 2025 after spending two seasons at Radford University.

Parks was a late season acquisition in a trade from the New Jersey Jackals of the Frontier League. A centerfielder, Parks hit .250 in his 11 games in High Point, scoring three runs. He was used primarily as a pinch-runner during High Point's postseason run. With the Jackals, Parks posted a .303 batting average with nine home runs and 33 RBI in 79 games while stealing 26 bases. Parks played college baseball at Western Carolina.

Sanchez is another former Jackal who will report to spring training with the Rockers. He played 73 games for New Jersey following a college career that saw him spend two years each at College of Charleston and Molloy University. Sanchez was the Nassau Conference II MVP while in high school on Long Island in 2021.

Perez, 25, is a native of Cuba who has spent his entire professional career in the Houston Astros system. He was most recently with Houston's Class A club in Fayetteville, N.C. in 2023 and will be in competition for one of the Rockers' outfield spots.

High Point opens the 2026 season at Truist Point against the Gastonia Ghost Peppers on Tuesday, April 21.

Tickets are on sale now for the upcoming 2026 season at HighPointRockers.com and through the Truist Point Box Office at (336) 888-1000. From March 19-22, fans can buy seats for any of the Rockers first nine games for as little as $5 per ticket by using the promo code PLAYBALL.

Since joining the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball in 2019, the Rockers have posted more wins than any other club, with 435 victories, 79 more than the Long Island Ducks. The Rockers have reached the playoffs in four of their six seasons and won two South Division championships. In 2025, the Rockers reached the ALPB League Championship Series after winning the South Division Championship in five games over Gastonia.







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