High Point Rockers Offering Special $5 Ticket Sale

Published on March 13, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers will begin a limited time offer of single game tickets starting as low as $5 per ticket as the Rockers gear up for the start of the 2026 season. Single game tickets for the first nine games of the season will go on sale on Thursday, March 19 with standard and infield box seats starting at $5. Fans should use the promo code PLAYBALL in order to take advantage of this special offer. This discounted rate will run through March 22.

Home Plate box seats will be available for $10 per seat for the first nine games.

Single game tickets for the remainder of the Rockers' regular season will go on sale Monday, March 23.

The Rockers open the 2026 campaign on Tuesday, April 21 against the Gastonia Ghost Peppers at Truist Point. This special ticket offer includes all three games vs. Gastonia (April 21-23) and all six games of a home series with the defending ALPB champion York Revolution (May 5-10).

The Rockers will again run their annual Weather or Not campaign on April 1 with tickets discounted by a percentage equal to that morning's 7 a.m. temperature. In the past, single game tickets have been discounted between 40 and 60 percent.

The Rockers, under the leadership of manager Jamie Keefe, have been to the playoffs four times in their six seasons in the Atlantic League. High Point's 435 wins since joining the ALPB are the most of any team in the league. In 2025, the Rockers won the South Division first half championship and went on to advance to the League Championship Series.







Atlantic League Stories from March 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.