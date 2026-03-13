Boxcars Add Three to '26 Roster

Published on March 13, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release







Hagerstown, MD - Mark Minicozzi and the Boxcars have announced three additions to their 2026 squad, including 2024 ALPB Defensive Player of the Year, Jared Carr.

Jared Carr, a St. James School graduate, decided to stay close to home and continue his playing career at Shepherd University. His outstanding collegiate career would lead to a 13th round draft pick by the Philadelphia Phillies in 2021.

In 2024, Carr signed with the Charleston Dirty Birds, where he was named ALPB Defensive Player of the Year. In 115 games with Charleston, he launched 14 home runs, 69 RBI, 26 doubles, and recorded 58 stolen bases.

Carr spent 2025 with Rieleros de Aguascalientes in Mexico, where he slashed .375/.479/.450 through 20 games.

"We're extremely excited to have Jared join the Flying Boxcars," said Manager Mark Minicozzi. "He impacts the game in every phase - he can change it with one swing, one stolen base, or a defensive play in the gap. He'll be a huge asset at the top of our lineup and brings an aggressive, winning style of play that fits exactly what we're building here in Hagerstown."

Another local product, Marty Costes, will return to Hagerstown in 2026. Marty Costes was signed in a trade with the York Revolution mid-2025, after having a highly productive start to the season. The University of Maryland product batted .341 with 9 home runs, 44 RBI, and 26 extra base hits through just 60 ALPB games in 2025.

Prior to entering the Atlantic League, the Baltimore native was drafted by the Houston Astros in the 25th round of the 2017 MLB June Amateur Draft. He would reach the AAA level with both the Astros and Marlins organizations.

"Marty was one of the most consistent hitters in the Atlantic League for the majority of last season," said Minicozzi. "To have a veteran bat like this in the middle of our lineup is huge for us. He brings professionalism, toughness, and a presence that impacts the entire clubhouse. We're fired up to have him back and expect him to be a major piece of what we're building in 2026."

The Flying Boxcars have also signed their first pitcher of 2026, bringing back Jonh Henriquez. Last season, the Boxcars completed a midseason trade with the Charleston Dirty Birds to bring Henriquez to the Hub City. He made nine appearances for the Boxcars, and quickly cemented himself as a key piece of the starting rotation.

Through his last two games in Hagerstown, Henriquez pitched 13.2 innings, allowing 8 hits, no runs, and struck out 13, while issuing just 4 walks. Through 38.2 innings of work for the Boxcars, Henriquez struck out 33 batters and finished the season with a 4.88 ERA.

"We're excited to have Jonh return to the Flying Boxcars this year," said Minicozzi. "He's a fierce competitor who attacks hitters and brings a strong presence to the mound."

- Stay tuned to flyingboxcars.com and social @goflyingboxcars for future signing announcements.







Atlantic League Stories from March 13, 2026

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