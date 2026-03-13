Stormers Announce 2026 Red Roses and Road Apples Dates & Packages

Published on March 13, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







(Lancaster, PA): The Lancaster Stormers have announced all the dates for their two new alternate identities for this upcoming season. The Stormers will play as the Road Apples on 5 different dates and the Red Roses on 3 different dates in 2026.

The Red Roses will debut during opening weekend on Saturday, April 25th. And reappear on June 13th and August 4th.

On May 2nd, the Stormers will transform into the Lancaster Road Apples for the first time. Followed by Road Apple appearances on June 26th, July 7th, August 21st, and September 8th.

Both identities will feature specialty uniforms, themed game presentations, and unique merchandise available at Penn Medicine Park.

The Stormers also announced two special Alternate Identity Packages.

Red Roses Package: A ticket to all 3 Red Roses games PLUS an exclusive t-shirt for $37.50

Road Apples Package: A ticket to all 5 Road Apples games PLUS an exclusive t-shirt for $52.50

Merchandise is available NOW in person and online. The team store is open Tuesday - Friday 10 am - 3 pm.

"I'm really excited to be debuting the Red Roses and Road Apples alternate identities. With the historical significance of the Red Roses and local humor of the Road Apples, creating merchandise for both identities has been so much fun! Right now, we have two t-shirt options and a hoodie available for each identity. Fans can stay tuned for additional surprises coming to the team store for Red Roses and Road Apples merchandise throughout the season", said Retail Manager, Brielle Chmiel.

The Stormers open the season on the road at York on April 21st for three games before heading home for the home opener against Long Island on April 24th.

For more information on the Lancaster Stormers, including schedules, tickets, and promotions, visit www.LancasterStormers.com or follow the team on social media.







Atlantic League Stories from March 13, 2026

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