Boxcars Take Home Opener vs York

Published on April 25, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release







Hagerstown, MD - Hagerstown continued their hot start to the season at Meritus Park, securing an 8-5 win over the reigning champs, York. They improve their record to 3-1 on the season, and stand atop the North.

York went up 3-0 early, but Bryce Cannon's 2 RBI single in the bottom of the fourth put Hagerstown on top. Ossie Abreu led the way for the Boxcars and put the game away in the bottom of the 6th with a bases clearing, 3 RBI triple. Robert Brooks capped off the offensive display, with a 410 ft. solo shot in the 8th.

Alex Mack, Clay Helvey, Chris Wright and Trey Braithwaite were exceptional in relief, combining to allow just 3 hits, while striking out 10 batters through 5.0 innings.

Meritus Park posted a crowd of 3,526 on opening night. Game two of the series will be played Saturday evening, at 6 pm, highlighted by our Bucket Cap Giveaway, presented by SERVPRO of Washington County.







Atlantic League Stories from April 25, 2026

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