Saturday's Game at Lancaster Postponed

Published on April 25, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Lancaster, Pa.) - Saturday's (April 25) game between the Long Island Ducks and Lancaster Stormers at Penn Medicine Park has been postponed due to inclement weather.

Saturday's (4/25) game will be made up on Sunday, April 26, as part of a single admission doubleheader. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 1:30 p.m., while game two will begin approximately 30 minutes after the completion of the opener. Both games are slated for seven innings.

Fans can follow all the action for both games live via Dugout TV on HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today. Right-hander Trevor Bauer takes the mound for the Ducks in game one against Stormers lefty Quinton Martinez. Right-hander Michael Dominguez toes the rubber for Long Island in game two against Lancaster righty Noah Bremer.

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, April 28, to begin a six-game series against the Lexington Legends. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It will be a Pat's Marketplace Tuesday and a Triple Play Tuesday at the ballpark. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 722 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







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