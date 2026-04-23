Flying Boxcars Tally One-Run Victory over Ducks

Published on April 22, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars 3-2 on Wednesday night in the middle game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Hagerstown took a 3-0 lead in the first inning on Alex Isola's three-run home run to left field off Ducks starter Ryan Sandberg. Long Island cut the deficit to 3-1 in the second courtesy of Nick Roselli's run-scoring single against Flying Boxcars starter Eddy Demurias. The Flock got to within 3-2 in the eighth when Marcus Chiu plated Caleb Roberts by way of an RBI double after Roberts began the frame with a two-base hit of his own.

Brennen Oxford (1-0) picked up the win in relief after tossing two scoreless innings on a pair of hits allowed, walking one and striking out four. Sandberg (0-1) was tagged with the loss, giving up three runs on five hits in four innings of work, walking two and striking out six. Cole Roland closed the ballgame out for his first save of the season. Demurias tallied a no-decision after allowing one run on four hits in four innings pitched, walking one and striking out three.

Roberts led the way at the plate offensively for Long Island with three hits, including a double, along with a run scored and a stolen base.

The Ducks and Flying Boxcars wrap up their three-game series on Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 750 fans in attendance will receive a 2026 Ducks Magnet Schedule. It's also a Bluebird Hardwater Thirsty Thursday at the ballpark. Right-hander Nolan Clenney toes the rubber for the Ducks against Flying Boxcars left-hander Jack Eisenbarger.

Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live via Dugout TV on HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 721 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







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